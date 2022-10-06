Police Commissioner orders probe into escape of murder accused 'Boxer'

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has ordered an immediate probe into the circumstances surrounding the escape of accused murderer Rudolph 'Boxer' Shaw from the Kingston Central police lock-up.

The investigation is being carried out by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.

Thirty-year-old Shaw had been in Police custody since July 27, after being nabbed in the Cayman Islands.

He is accused of murdering 59-year-old Wilfred 'Straight' O'Connor and Clinton 'Onie' Davis, 60, both of St John's Road addresses in St Catherine.

He was set to return to court on October 12.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says preliminary investigations have revealed that Shaw was discovered missing from his cell about 6:30 a.m., Thursday, during inspections.

It further reveals that an air vent leading to Shaw's cell had been cut.

Members of the public are being advised that Shaw is considered a dangerous man.

They are also being reminded that it is an offence to harbour a fugitive.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.