St Catherine's most wanted man 'Boxer' escapes police custody

Rudolph 'Boxer' Shaw, once St Catherine's most wanted man who was nabbed in the Cayman Islands in July, has escaped custody at the Kingston Central police.

Head of the police division Superintendent Berrisford Williams says Shaw fled the lock-up overnight. Shaw is facing two murder charges.

Williams declined to speak further on the matter.

Shaw is accused of murdering 59-year-old Wilfred 'Straight' O'Connor and Clinton 'Onie' Davis, 60, both of St John's Road addresses in St Catherine.

He was captured in the Cayman Islands on July 8 and later deported to Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say Shaw was previously pursued in Jamaica by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force and other police units but managed to elude capture before leaving the island by boat.

Shaw is represented by King's Counsel Peter Champagnie.

More details later.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.