Alexandria hospital to get $5m JBI water upgrade

The Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) is to spend $5 million on upgrading the water catchment facility at the Alexandria community hospital in St Ann, according to director, Kemoy Lindsay.

Lindsay and Zavia Mayne, member of parliament for South Western St Ann, toured the facility on Monday to get a closer look at the system and determine the needs.

“We have approved a total of $5m primarily to address the water system at the hospital. They’re currently having issues as it relates to the quality of the water that they have there and the efficiency of the pumping system, which affects the availability of water across the hospital complex,” Lindsay told The Gleaner after the tour.

He said there are also plans to rehabilitate the roadway leading to the hospital with the possibility of collaborating with Discovery Bauxite to engage in additional road repairs.

He confirmed that following the procurement period, work should begin around December and be completed in seven weeks, in January 2023.

Mayne commended the JBI for the work, which he said would include covering the approximately 2.5m gallon catchment facility, fencing of the catchment area, and cement work on the run-off.

“They will also be improving the purification system, some work will be done in that regard to ensure that clean and pure water goes to the source.

“It’s a welcome improvement at the hospital. It has been downsized but it continues to serve the people of South Western St Ann and still remains the premier health facility within the constituency and we’re very grateful,” he said.