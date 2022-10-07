Cop charged over alleged assault of inmate at police lock-up

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were charged and taken before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday over the alleged assault of an inmate at a police lock-up last March.

Woman Corporal Karen Cunningham was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to common law while District Constable Brandon Clarke was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm contrary to section 20 of the Offences Against the Person Act.

These charges were a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

INDECOM says they were charged in relation to the assault of a man while he was in custody at a Kingston-based police lock-up.

The incident occurred on March 11, 2021, during an altercation between the complainant and the cops.

According to INDECOM, medical reports for the complainant indicated haematomas and a fractured tooth, which required an extraction.

The matter was set for mention on November 10.

All concerned parties were bound over.

