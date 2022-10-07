Face-to-face classes to resume at Unity Primary in Trelawny

Face-to-face teaching is expected to resume at the Unity Primary School in Trelawny on Monday after classes were forced to go online due to poor conditions in the area arising from recent flooding.

Community groups came together to clear a road that will serve as an alternate route to access the school.

Help to cut overhanging trees and shrubs was provided by members of the Jamaica Defence Force based in Montego Bay, St James.

The school's principal Marylin Salmon says she's pleased that in-person teaching can resume.

"I am happy that we will be able to return to face-to-face teaching. There are 60 students who were left out of the online teaching. They will now come to school and not fall too far behind," Salmon said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.