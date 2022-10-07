Family of mentally ill man appeals for help to find him

The family of a missing man, George Johnson, is appealing to anyone with information that could help with his safe return home to share it with the Spanish Town police.

The 62-year-old man, who is mentally challenged, went missing on October 1 from Angels Grove in St Catherine.

His sister, Myartle Johnson, told The Gleaner that he was reportedly last seen walking on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000.

He was wearing a grey shirt, black pants and grey slippers.

“See as he has a mental issue, we are just concerned about him. He's not used to being out there. I'm just hoping that somebody has seen him,” she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Police say they are still investigating the case.

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.