Four shot, two fatally, in Flanker, St James

Four men were shot, two fatally, following an attack in Flanker, St James, on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old labourer Bobby Campbell and 18-year-old Omar Warren, unemployed, both of Codak Lane address Flanker.

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m., the men were at a shop on Codak Lane, when they were ambushed and attacked by armed men

The gunmen escaped in a waiting motor car.

The police were summoned.

Two men were pronounced dead at hospital and the other two admitted in critical condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

