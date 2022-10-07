Man gunned down at Rocky Point fishing village

The Clarendon police are investigating the murder of a fisherman who was gunned down at the fishing village in Rocky Point on Thursday night.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Jerome Ricketts, also known as 'Slow Brain', of Regent Street in Rocky Point.

It is reported that about 8:30 p.m., Ricketts was at a bar in the area when armed men entered and opened gunfire, hitting him in the upper body.

The attackers then escaped on foot in the area.

The police were summoned, and on their arrival, Ricketts was seen suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Lionel Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are trying to nab a suspect, whom The Gleaner understands recently returned from prison.

Sources say Ricketts' murder is suspected to be a reprisal for his alleged involvement in the murder of the suspect's brother.

The police say they have raised their defence level, citing the possibility of reprisals and confrontations in Rocky Point and surrounding communities.

A total of 69 people have been murdered in Clarendon since the start of the year.

The figure shows 11 fewer homicides when compared to 80 murders for the corresponding period last year.

