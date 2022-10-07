Man wanted for several murders in St Catherine killed by police

A man who was wanted for several murders and shootings in the Gregory Park area of Portmore, St Catherine, was shot and killed during an alleged shootout with the police Friday evening.

He is Kirk Wint, otherwise called Big Red.

The police say that a weapon was recovered from Wint after the shooting subsided in an area known as Banga Gully, in Gregory Park.

Head of the St Catherine South Police Division Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips said Wint was a major violence producer in the space and was on the police's radar for quite some time.

"I must say commendations goes to my team because Mr Kirk Wint, O/C Big Red, has been terrorising the space whilst proving to be an elusive criminal to several targeted policing measures," Phillips told The Gleaner.

He added that the police will continue to ramp up their operations within the division in a bid to rid crime-torn communities of criminal elements.

This is the second such incident in recent weeks following the shooting death of another man during a confrontation between alleged gunmen and the police in a section of Central Village on September 11.

In that incident the police said they recovered an M-16 rifle.

A total of 97 people have been killed in the division between January 1 and October 1, 2022, according to the JCF.

- Roxroy McLean

