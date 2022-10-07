NESoL Corruption Trial | Five accused facing new charge

The prosecutor in the multimillion-dollar National Energy Solutions Limited (NESoL) fraud case has told the court that a charge of conspiracy to defraud is to be added to the indictment.

Five persons are implicated in the fraud at the now-defunct entity.

The accused are Lawrence Pommels, Rayon Hamilton, Ricardo Harris, Kimberly Nelson and Horace Stewart.

They are charged under the Larceny Act, Corruption Prevention Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Crown Counsel Channa Ormsby on Friday told the St Catherine Parish Court that all five will face the new charge.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During Friday's court proceedings, the prosecution entered into evidence several copies of cheques which were purportedly used in the fraudulent scheme which resulted in losses of $19,000,000 for NESoL.

Pommels' name was also mentioned on numerous documents, which were found to be fraudulent.

The Crown is contending that fraudulent requisitions were made and sums paid out for work not done.

Investigators managed to recoup about $40,000,000 from Pommels.

The matter will continue on October 21.

NESoL, which was established in 2015 to take over the functions of the Rural Electrification Programme, was an agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy & Technology.

The entity was hit with a series of scandals in 2018. That same year, the agency's managing director Carolyn Warren resigned, as did then portfolio minister Dr Andrew Wheatley amid controversies at Petrojam and NESoL.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.