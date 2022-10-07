Painter killed in vehicular crash in St James

A St James painter has died from injuries he sustained in a vehicular collision along the Coral Gardens main road in Montego Bay, St James, on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Marvin McKay, of Flanker, also in St James.

The Coral Gardens police say about 3:30 p.m., McKay was riding a motorcycle, with no registration plate affixed, towards Flanker from the direction of Trelawny.

On reaching the Coral Gardens and Half Moon Shopping Village intersection, McKay collided with a Toyota Hilux motor truck which was turning onto Half Moon Street.

McKay sustained severe head and body injuries and was killed on the spot.

