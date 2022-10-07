Slow progress in $1b water plans for NW St Ann

Member of Parliament for St Ann North West Krystal Lee says progress has been slow in implementing the billion-dollar water plans she announced during the State of the Constituency Debate last year.

Making her contribution to this year’s debate on Wednesday, Lee said over 60 per cent of communities in her constituency still have water shortages or no potable and piped water.

“All the projects announced last year in my presentation have been making progress, Madam Speaker. However, it is rather slow, and this is primarily due to budgetary restraints and delays with the supplying of material and equipment from overseas,” Lee said as she addressed Parliament.

Lee said pumps have been secured and new pipes are being laid and tanks procured in regard to the Rose Mount water supply system. Last year she announced that improvements were to be done to the Rose Mount facility to provide improved and reliable water supply to over 2,000 residents in Discovery Bay, Bridge Water and Primrose Hill, and water for the first time to residents of Helicon, Hopewell Bottom and Commando.

“Based on the upgrading work, we will be able to supply existing residents adequately and reliably and accommodate future developments in these areas,” Lee said on Wednesday.

With $400 million earmarked for upgrading the Minard Water System, Lee said supply chain issues have delayed its completion.

“Once the pumps and motors have been delivered, upgrading works will commence and thereafter, we will move to phase two, depending on the availability of funding. This will be to address the pipeline issues with numerous leaks within the water network,” Lee explained.

She said the National Water Commission (NWC) has committed to bringing water supply to Enfield and Retreat, to impact 1,500 residents.

The Queenhythe water system, which Lee last year said would benefit from a $450m upgrade as a joint venture between the NWC and Rural Water, is still in the works.

“The update on this project is that the well has been completed and the approvals have been granted by the Water Resources Authority,” Lee disclosed. She said over 7,000 residents in nine communities are to benefit.

The Thicketts water systems projects, which Lee said last year is to benefit from $150m upgrade, is in progress with the replacement of damaged pipelines, construction of concrete covering for the reservoir, and the procurement of a solar pump being addressed.