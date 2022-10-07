Trelawny man killed in car crash

A Trelawny man lost his life in a motor vehicle accident along the Spring Hill main road in Duncans, in the parish, on Thursday night.

He is 24-four-year-old Roger Wilson, of Hague in Trelawny.

The Trelawny police say about 9:15 p.m., Wilson and an unidentified male passenger were travelling in a black Toyota Mark X motor car along the Spring Hill main road towards Falmouth.

Wilson, who was the driver, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a motor truck.

Wilson and the passenger sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Falmouth Hospital, where Wilson was pronounced dead, and the other man treated.

