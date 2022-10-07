Turbid conditions impacting water supply in sections of St James and Hanover

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that production at its Great River Treatment Plant in St James is currently at approximately 70% due to a blocked intake caused by heavy rainfall.

Consequently, customers in St James and Hanover, who are served by the facility, are experiencing disruptions in their water supply.

Service areas in St James include:

Queen's Drive, Leaders Avenue, Felicity, Mango Walk, Glendevon, Salt Spring, Brandon Hill, Rosemount, Cornwall Courts, Rose Heights, Farm Heights, Norwood, Paradise, Sun Valley Road, Rectory Drive, Catherine Mount, Albion, Reading Heights, Anchovy, Childermas, Lethe, sections of Comfort Hall, Wiltshire, Guava Walk, Spring Gardens, Belmont, Tower Hill and Moy Hall.

Service areas in Hanover include:

Kew, Elgin Town, Johnson Town, Brisette, Hoist, Malcolm Heights, Cacoon, Dias, First Hill, Montpelier, Bamboo, McQuarrie, Woodland and Blenheim.

The NWC says it is aiming to restore full operations in the shortest time possible.

