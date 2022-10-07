Wanted man nabbed in St Elizabeth

A man who was listed as one of St James' most wanted was captured in St Elizabeth on Friday.

The police say Anthony Angus was nabbed by a team from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch which swooped down on a house in Burnt Savannah, in the parish.

The police say, surrounded by highly trained operatives, Angus surrendered.

Another man who was at the location was also arrested.

Angus is the second person on the St James Most Wanted list to be accosted in as many days in St Elizabeth, following the fatal shooting of Oshane 'Motumbo' Earle on Wednesday.

"As Operation Relentless II continues, the police are urging wanted persons to turn themselves in. If confronted by the police, they are being warned to surrender and not to engage the police in confrontations," a release form the police force's Corporate Communications Unit said.

