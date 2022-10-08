Ethiopian prince to meet with Rastas during visit to Jamaica

Minister of Culture Olivia Grange says members of the Rastafari community will have special access to the President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, who will arrive in the island next week.

Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, the grandson of the Emperor Haile Selassie, will arrive in Jamaica on Thursday for a week of official engagements.

Grange says Prince Ermias' schedule includes three specially arranged meetings with members of the Rastafari community across the island.

The first meeting will take place at Pitfour Nyahbinghi Centre in Montego Bay, St James on Saturday, October 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. when the Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society will host the Prince at a Reasoning.

The event at Pitfour Nyahbinghi Centre will follow a Civic Ceremony at the St James Municipal Corporation where the Mayor, Leeroy Williams, will present Prince Ermias with the Key to the City of Montego Bay in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Horace Chang, and the Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Homer Davis.

On Sunday, October 16, Prince Ermias will attend Communion Service at the Holy Trinity Ethiopian Orthodox Church at Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew, after which he will meet with members of the Orthodox Community.

Then on Tuesday, October 18, the Prince will tour the Trench Town Culture Yard in St Andrew and meet with members of the Rastafari community.

Grange says she has invited members of the Rastafari community to attend these special engagements with Prince Ermias.

Prince Ermias will be accompanied on his trip to Jamaica by his wife, Princess Woizero Saba Kebede, as well as members and advisors of the Ethiopian Crown Council.

The Prince will be Jamaica's special guest for Heritage Week and will attend a number of activities, including the National Honours and Awards Ceremony at King's House on Heroes' Day.

Heritage Week will be celebrated under the theme 'Re-igniting Greatness through our Heritage'.

