Jamaicans urged to visit Kingston Creative District

Jamaicans are being encouraged to visit and experience the Kingston Creative District, as downtown Kingston continues to undergo a major transformation.

“Kingston is changing and it's changing for the better. I think more Jamaicans need to see and know what is happening down here,” said Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan.

“The municipality has done a lot of work in terms of improving the space and Jamaicans would be happy with what is going on,” he added.

Morgan was speaking during a tour of the area on Friday with Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, where he observed several murals and improvement activities taking place along Mark and Water lanes.

These streets are part of the city's 'Kulture Key' project, which also covers sections of Tower Street, Duke Street and Church Street.

The objective is to transform the area, which is designed to have the shape of a key, into creative spaces that showcase Jamaican food, craft, artwork, music and dance, to attract locals and visitors and provide income-earning opportunities.

Bold, larger than life murals, that tell the story of Jamaica's musical past, and depicts icons such as Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Millie Small, adorn the walls of buildings.

Some have been painted by international artists as gifts from other Governments, but the majority are the work of local talents.

The addition of brick pavers along the streets has lifted the aesthetics of the area, which has already been gaining popularity in social media posts and music videos.

As tourists continue to flock the space, local business operators along the streets have indicated an uptick in activity.

“Speaking with some of the people who have businesses here like a bar owner and restaurant owner, they spoke to me about how their businesses have improved (because) people from all over the world are coming to enjoy the environment,” Morgan told JIS News.

“I think that whenever you have a change that takes place that benefits ordinary Jamaicans that is something that is very good,” he noted.

One of the main features of the district is the pedestrianisation of the streets, which includes the erection of concrete bollards, preventing vehicular traffic from entering some areas.

Mayor Williams told JIS News that, “we want to allow different experiences within the downtown space…pedestrianising it means having a mix of restaurants, bars (and) leisure (activities).”

City Engineer, Xavier Chevannes, added that plans are in place to include mobile vending carts in the space.

“Generally, five to 10 years from now this space is going to be loaded with economic activity with visitors, people, leisure and recreation. That's the idea behind it and it's part of the transformation of downtown…which will only grow from here,” the Mayor said.

In 2015, Kingston was designated a Creative City of Music by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The 330-year-old city is on a path to being revitalised and transformed.

