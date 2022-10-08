Jennifer and Dave Henderson looking to scale up outreach

Giving back has always been a passion for the Henderson family. Jennifer Henderson and her husband, Dave, migrated to the United States seven years ago. However, Jennifer, who is from St Ann, and Dave, who is from St Mary, continue to give back to their communities here in Jamaica.

At the helm, Jennifer, who is driven by the mantra, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’, is a dedicated and devout Christian. She is passionate about helping others win and succeed.

“My husband and I decided to give back to the community because of our love for children and our passion to see them excel and have a good education. We believe that education is the key that unlocks the door to success,” Jennifer said.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL- GRANT

Their most recent charity project was a partnership with the House of SDM, in which they supported the organisation as one of the sponsors of their back-to-school grant for 120 children. They were also instrumental in hosting a holiday treat for over 30 children in the Pleasant Hill district of St Mary in December 2021.

“As children growing up in the rural area of St Ann and my husband in St Mary, we understand the challenges of having great potential, but the lack of adequate resources to have a good education. Our children are the future, and therefore we are committed to [investing] in education in our community to facilitate a better future,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer is a chartered certified accountant and a fellow of a global professional accounting body, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, in the United States and London. She also holds a master of science degree in professional accountancy from the University of London, and is the chief executive officer and founder of Jengar Book-keeping Solutions.

Jennifer and her husband are currently in the process of starting their own non-governmental organisation (NGO) that will focus primarily on education and the development of children within the community. The organisation is not yet registered, but they estimate the process will be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

“Giving back to the community is very important. This will help to improve the lives of others and give a sense of satisfaction and fulfilment, knowing that you are contributing to the building and development of the future generation. The fact is we want the future generation to be more impactful in the society than us. If we don’t invest our time and resources in our children, there will be no future,” Jennifer said.

