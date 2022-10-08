Murder accused 'Boxer' killed by police at St Andrew guest house

Murder accused Rudolph 'Boxer' Shaw, who escaped from the Kingston Central police lock-up earlier this week, is now dead.

He was shot and killed during a confrontation with the police's Counter Terrorism & Organised Crime Investigations Branch, CTOC, at a guest house on Sandringham Avenue in St Andrew, on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was confirmed by CTOC's head and deputy police commissioner Fitz Bailey.

Bailey also told The Gleaner that another man was killed during the incident.

He said the police acted swiftly after receiving intelligence on Boxer's whereabouts.

"I can confirm the incident, two persons were fatally shot, including him (Boxer) by members of CTOC several minutes ago," Bailey stated.

The police said a woman who was in their company was arrested.

Two pistols were also reportedly seized.

Boxer, who was deported to Jamaica in July after he was captured in the Cayman Islands, was reportedly discovered missing Thursday morning, hours after he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday in relation to a murder charge.

He allegedly escaped after an air vent was cut in the passage leading up to one of the maximum security cells of the lock-ups, where he was being housed.

Thirty-year-old Shaw was charged with the death of 59-year-old Wilfred O'Connor, a carpenter from St John's Road in St Catherine, who was murdered on September 29, 2021.

- Roxroy McLean

