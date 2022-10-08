PNP wants property returned to evicted Bernard Lodge residents

The Human Rights Commission of the People's National Party wants the Andrew Holness-led administration to make restitution to persons affected by Thursday's demolition exercise near Clifton in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine.

It said the actions of the Government represent a "blatant disregard" for the tenets of the United Nations Convention on Human Rights and supporting international conventions to which Jamaica is a party.

“Forced evictions constitute gross violations of a range of internationally recognised human rights, including the human rights to adequate housing, food, water, health, education, work, security of the person, freedom from cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, and freedom of movement,” a media release from the Commission on Saturday said.

It asserted that it is the obligation of the Government to ensure that a proper framework is in place to facilitate the ease of access to and ownership of property.

Chairperson for the Commission, Isat Buchanan, said the demolition of homes without the service of adequate notice and an opportunity to be heard is especially egregious as it was led by the Government.

He added that regardless of how the people obtained the property, the Government had an obligation to treat them humanely.

The Commission is calling for the Government to "immediately refocus its action by ending all plans for the demolition, commence meaningful engagement with the residents and to work with all stakeholders with the view to returning not just the lost property but the dignity to the affected residents."

