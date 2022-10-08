St Catherine man involved in ear-biting incident granted bail

A St Catherine man who allegedly bit off the ear of another man was granted $500,000 bail when he appeared in court on Friday.

Thirty-four-year-old labourer, Duan Dixon, of Marlie Acres, Old Harbour, is before the St Catherine Parish Court on a charge of unlawful wounding.

Attorney-at-law Oliver Clue told the court that the incident was a physical confrontation in which Dixon also received a bite to the chest.

Bail was granted on condition that Dixon surrenders his travel documents, relocates to Clarendon and reports twice weekly to the May Pen Police Station.

The matter will again be mentioned on January 10, 2023.

Dixon's court appearance arose from an incident in Marlie Acres on September 22, when he allegedly bit off the left ear of the complainant and spat it on the ground.

The complainant was taken to seek medical attention but attempts to reattached the ear proved futile.

Dixon was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Old Harbour police.

- Rasbert Turner

