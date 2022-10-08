Three killed in alleged shootout with police in Trelawny

Three men were shot and killed Saturday morning during an alleged confrontation with members of the security forces in Hague Settlement in Trelawny.

The incident reportedly happened about 2:30 a.m. after the men engaged police and soldiers in gunfire.

Superintendent Richard Hylton, head of the Trelawny police, told The Gleaner "it is early in the investigations and their identities have not been confirmed".

A resident of Hague Settlement said the men, who are from the area, had not been there for a while.

The resident did not identify the deceased men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"They were at a party when soldiers and police visited. Gunshots were heard, but I cannot give much information," the resident said.

More soon.

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.