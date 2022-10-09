3 alleged gunmen killed at party, soldier injured

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has commenced a probe into the fatal shooting of three men and the injuring of a member of the Jamaica Defence Force at a party in Hague Settlement, Trelawny, yesterday morning.

Those killed have been identified as 21-year-old Tushane Cleghorn; 26-year-old Trevor Rhynie, otherwise called ‘Beenie or Tella’; and 23-year-old Oshane Surgeon, otherwise called ‘Pimento’, all of Hague addresses in Trelawny.

Reports by the police are that about 2:15 a.m., a police-military team was in the process of conducting an operation at a premises in Hague Settlement, where the party was in session.

The police further reported that on the approach of the lawmen, persons were observed running in various directions.

Evasive actions

Members of the joint security team were reportedly fired upon by a group of armed men at the venue. They took evasive actions and returned the fire.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

When the shooting subsided, three men – later identified as Cleghorn, Rhynie and Surgeon – were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the Falmouth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Three semi-automatic pistols, a black Taurus pistol with a magazine containing six live 9mm rounds, another black Taurus pistol fitted with a magazine containing five live 9mm rounds, and a Beretta 9mm compact pistol with a magazine containing six live 9mm rounds were reportedly taken from the men.

A soldier who was also shot in the arm during the exchange of gunfire was rushed to hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

hopeton.bucknor@gleanerjm.com