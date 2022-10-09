BoJ governor to discuss monetary and fiscal policies in Washington

WASHINGTON, CMC – The Governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BoJ), Richard Byles, will be among senior bank officials from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) discussing monetary and financial policies this week.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said that Byles will be joined by his counterparts from Costa Rica and Paraguay in a panel discussion titled “A Conversation with Central Bank Governors on Monetary and Financial Policies”.

The panel discussion on Thursday forms part of the two-day 56th meeting of the Network of Central Banks and Finance Ministers that gets underway in Washington on Wednesday.

Acting IDB President and executive vice president, Reina Mejía, and IDB chief economist, Eric Parrado, will address the opening ceremony.

The keynote presentation on “Federal Reserve and the Economy” will be delivered by Alan Blinder, Professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University.

Following his presentation, the IDB said that a “Conversation with Ministers of Finance on Fiscal Policy” will take place bringing together the finance ministers from Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay as the panellists.

