NY governor launches institute to help Caribbean immigrants

NEW YORK, CMC – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has launched the Institute for Immigration Integration Research & Policy to help Caribbean and other immigrants transition to community life, and further their education and workforce.

Hochul said the Institute, which received funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 State budget, will be housed at the Rockefeller Institute of Government, the State University of New York's (SUNY) public policy think tank.

The announcement coincides with the selection of an advisory board of community leaders, “who will set in motion ground-breaking policy development, and select an executive director and assistant director in the coming months,” the governor said.

“New York is built on the hard work and determination of generations of immigrants, and this Institute will work to improve the lives of those who are trying to build better lives for themselves and their families.

“By clearing the boundaries for new New Yorkers, we can help to better integrate them into the New York community and access the New York dream,” she added.

The Governor said on arrival, immigrants often struggle to learn English, help their children to assimilate in school, find safe and affordable housing, secure jobs with a liveable wage, secure transportation to commute and access available service.

Hochul said the Institute's executive director and assistant director will analyse real-time immigration, economic, labour and other data, and identify potential solutions for policymakers to help build on the state's commitment to supporting immigrants of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds.

The launch of the Institute follows Hochul's mission to protect immigrants, including those who are undocumented, who were forced to leave their homelands.

In October 2021, the Governor signed legislation classifying certain threats to report a person's immigration status as extortion or coercion under New York law.

“SUNY campuses comprise one of the world's most diverse learning opportunities, and welcome students from all walks of life, countries, and backgrounds,” said SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F Stanley.

“We are honoured to have the Rockefeller Institute of Government house this Institute and facilitate its much-needed work to advance our state's longstanding commitment to supporting and welcoming immigrants and ensuring their success," she said.

