PNP to help persons evicted from Bernard Lodge to take legal action against the Government

The opposition People's National Party (PNP) says it will be helping persons affected by Thursday's demolition exercise on the outskirts of Clifton in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine, to take legal action against the government.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding said a team led by PNP vice president Norman Scott visited residents on Sunday afternoon.

In a video posted to his Twitter account Sunday evening, Golding said his party intends to take action against the Government's "egregious practice of evicting people and destroying their homes without due process, and without providing suitable alternate accommodation and compensation for their lost investment."

Golding said PNP councillors will be providing funds to help residents with legal fees and the chairman of the party's Human Rights Commission, Isat Buchanan, will provide legal representation.

He said the PNP Women's Movement will source counselling services for the residents.

Golding said the PNP would also be taking other action against the government, but did not provide details.

On Saturday, Buchanan called for the Andrew Holness-led administration to make restitution to persons affected by Thursday's demolition exercise.

He said the actions of the Government represented a "blatant disregard" for the tenets of the United Nations Convention on Human Rights and supporting international conventions to which Jamaica is a party.

