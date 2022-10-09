Taniesha Linton-Flemmings shares the ‘Mind of a Dreamer’

Taniesha Linton-Flemmings is a living testimony that you can realise your dreams, even when you don’t have the resources to do so.

Her life experiences have motivated her to write the book The Mind of A Dreamer, so that she can share her testimony of God’s goodness.

Explaining the book, Linton-Flemmings said it demonstrates that you don’t have to be intellectual, have a high level of education, or come from a high-class family/community to pursue your God-given dreams.

She stressed the importance of developing a strong relationship with God, so that when you go through the dark periods of your life, you can be assured that God is always with you and He will see you through.

Commenting on the catalyst that gave birth to the book, she told Family and Religion that in 2020 when the pandemic hit, she not only lost her job, but found out that she was pregnant with her second child.

The news, to her, was like a knockout punch.

“I was very depressed and didn’t know how to go through with life. My husband was the one doing everything, which wasn’t something that I was comfortable with because before the job loss, I was earning a good salary and was contributing towards the bills,” she said.

Being someone who was always working and contributing to her family, Linton-Flemmings said she struggled with the fact that she had actually lost her job and had a difficulty accepting it. That experience plunged her into feeling a deep sense of hopelessness, which she thought she would never recover from.

“Things got even worse when the money that I had saved had to be used up to help out with the bills. It was a very depressing and dark moment for me. No amount of motivational videos that I watched, or books I read, could help me. Churches were closed, so I couldn’t even run to an altar and cry out to God for help,” she recollected.

With every passing week, she said her despair grew. It didn’t help that somewhere along the way, the once passionate relationship she had had with God had become lukewarm and she had slackened off on her Bible-reading routine.

However, before long, Linton-Flemmings said she started seeing the blessings of being unemployed. She used the time to get back in the Word and renewed a closer relationship with the Lord.

“I got so comfortable with God that I started talking to Him like I was talking to someone beside me. One morning I was talking with God and I said to Him, Lord, what can I do being at home? What can I accomplish in my life? It was not long before I heard Him say, ‘Well, you always wanted to write a book, you now have the time to do so ... write the book,’” she shared.

There were more miracles in store for Linton-Flemmings, as although she didn’t even have the first cent to engage the services of an author consultant, her book, The Mind of A Dreamer, was published this year and she is praying that those who read it will be inspired by her story.

Linton-Flemmings, who hails from Waterloo Road in Kingston, is a past student of Global Institute of Certified Specialists and Grand Canyon University.

Her passion is to motivate individuals, especially married women, to pursue their God-given dreams.

Looking ahead, she said her ultimate goal is to be able to travel near and far to impact the lives of many, teaching them how to transform their minds, and empowering them to believe in their dreams and goals.