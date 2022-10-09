Two-day wellness village to be staged at Harmony Beach Park

The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) will be staging a two-day Wellness Village at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay to raise awareness about mental illnesses and ways in which individuals can promote good mental health.

The event is part of activities to mark Mental Health Week, which is being observed from October 9-17.

It will be held on Monday, which is being observed as World Mental Health Day, and Tuesday.

In an interview with JIS News, Regional Psychiatrist with the WRHA, Dr. Lisabeth Crossman, said that the Wellness Village, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, will showcase “all things wellness”.

“We will be looking at your health in general – your physical health, your emotional health. We will be having workshops for the children, looking at how we can have them learn coping mechanisms, emotional intelligence and doing things with them that will generate interest in taking care of self,” she pointed out.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

There will also be a nutrition village featuring demonstrations of healthy food preparation as well as exercise sessions to promote the importance of physical wellness and its impact on mental health.

Custos of St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin will open the village and deliver the main address.

Mental Health Week, which is being observed under the theme: 'Mental Health and Wellness: It's a Family Affair,' will be used to educate the public, raise awareness surrounding treatments and help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

Activities kicked off with a church service on Sunday at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Montego Bay.

Crossman noted that the week will continue with a two-day virtual conference from Wednesday to Thursday.

The event will feature notable speakers such as Social Anthropologist, Dr. Herbert Gayle; Consultant Psychiatrist, Professor Wendel Abel; and Campus Director at the University of the West Indies Western Jamaica Campus, Dr. Patrick Prendergast.

Crossman is encouraging members of the public to join the conference to increase their knowledge on issues surrounding mental health and help to reduce stigma and discrimination.

“…Everybody is [invited] to be a part of those [sessions] and those will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To access it they can either go to our Inst gram page @wrha_mental health week 2022, click the link and register. If you don't have Inst gram, we ask you to email us at psychiatrycrh@gmail.com and we will send the link,” she said.

Activities from October 14 to 17 will focus on promoting mental wellness among healthcare workers.

“We haven't left out our staff because they have worked tirelessly, and we are going to focus on them for the rest of the week. We will… give them some educational training as well as wellness kits,” Crossman told JIS News.

Activities for Mental Health Week will be held throughout the health region, with comprises St James, Trelawny, Hanover and Westmoreland.

Mental illness refers to any disorder that affects a person's behaviour, mood or thinking and includes depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, eating disorders and addictive behaviours.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.