Bad Market tops Superstars Marlin Tournament

The fishing boat Bad Market, which won the Mayberry Investments-sponsored Superstars of Port Antonio Marlin Tournament on Saturday, has received an invitation and will be Jamaica’s entry to the Offshore World Championship fishing tournament in Costa Rica in April 2023.

Bad Market garnered 900 points to emerge as the winner of the tournament, which attracted 13 boats, including four from the Cayman Islands. The prize-giving and awards ceremony was held at the Errol Flynn Marina in Port Antonio, Portland.

Organiser of the Superstars Marlin Tournament, Robert ‘Bobby’ Stewart, had high praises for title sponsor Mayberry Investments, who, according to him, made it a successful tournament with its invaluable contribution. The tournament was delayed by a week owing to the passage of Hurricane Ian.

“Irrespective of the delay and the change of date, we still managed to attract 13 boats, although, before the hurricane, we had 21 boats down to compete,” said Stewart.

“Fishing is in my blood and I am confident that come next year, we will have a full house of boats entering. I thank the local people, and let me state clearly, in particular the people of Port Antonio, who joined us in this venture and those who are here celebrating with us,” he added.

Bad Market also won $750,000, along with several other prizes. Second place went to a boat and team from the Cayman Islands who took home $450,000, along with other prizes, while third place went to Reckless, with a cash award of $300,000.

Vice-president of Sales and Client Relations at Mayberry Investments, Christine Benjamin, said that her company was committed to supporting a “stellar tournament” that had huge potential.

She noted that the Superstars Marlin Tournament also provides valuable income and a huge spin-off to the people of Port Antonio.

“For two years the COVID-19 pandemic dampened the whole tournament, and so the anglers were very excited to be finally back out. And we were so happy to come out and to cheer them on, and to be partnering with Supa (Superstars) on this as well,” she said.