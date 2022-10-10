Campbell calls for continued strengthening of OAS

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Leslie Campbell says the Organization of American States (OAS) must continue to be strengthened in order to better assist member states in attaining development objectives.

In a statement today, Campbell reiterated that efforts must be accelerated and renewed to close the gaps that continue to exist in some areas.

According to him, these areas include access to affordable and essential medicines; debt forgiveness and long-term debt sustainability, particularly for small states and digital transformation, as these are among the essential elements of the global partnership for development.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the socio-economic gaps and other divisions in our societies, underscoring the need to adopt measures that ensure greater inclusiveness,” said Campbell.

The state minister called for efforts towards improved and greater equality and opportunity for all, underpinned by an appreciation for cultural diversity and mutual respect.

In offering solutions to challenges faced by the hemisphere, Campbell said that states must endeavour to provide opportunities for all citizens through the development of human capital.

He noted that young people should be equipped with the necessary skills to compete, both regionally and globally.

This, he suggested, can be done through placing greater emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education (STEM).

