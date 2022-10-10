House breaker caught under bed charged
Twenty-five-year-old Romaro Parker of Cheesefield district, Linstead in St Catherine was charged with house-breaking and larceny following an incident that took place in his community on Sunday, October 2.
Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 7:00 p.m., a resident contacted the police and reported that a house in the community was being broken into.
The police responded and upon investigation, saw that the house was ransacked.
Further checks were made and Parker was found under a bed.
He was escorted to the police station where he was officially charged on Thursday, October 6.
His court date is being arranged.
