Republic of Korea celebrates Foundation Day

Diplomats and nationals from Jamaica and Korea celebrated National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea at the AC Marriott hotel in New Kingston last Thursday.

Baejin Lim, chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, spoke of the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Korea and Jamaica enjoy strong multilateral relations. My government appreciates the support from the Jamaican Government, and we hope that we will continue to support candidatures that give our countries a say in the global arena,” Lim said. “As Jamaica celebrates its 60th anniversary of Independence this year, and Korea and Jamaica celebrate our 60th year of diplomatic relations, it is my hope that our friendship will continue to evolve into greater prosperity for our peoples. This is a period of reflection as much as it is of celebration. I am optimistic that our relationship will grow and expand in new, constructive directions, and I am happy for the opportunity to contribute to this process at this time in history. They say, ‘Old wine and friends improve with age’, and our friendship is mature enough to jump to the next level. Long live Korea and Jamaica!”

Lim announced that a Korean folk music group will be visiting Jamaica later this month.

“This year, in honour of our 60th anniversary, it’s my pleasure to inform you that my embassy invited a psychedelic Korean folk music group from Seoul that will perform for you right here in Kingston, Jamaica, at The Courtleigh Auditorium on October 25 at 6:30 p.m.,” Lim said. “Additionally, this month my embassy plans to gift the Jamaican Government a sculpture, made by a renowned Jamaican artist, Lisa Lindo, which will be placed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade to commemorate our 60th anniversary in a concrete way. I believe that friendships are about memories, and this sculpture will be a symbol of our collective strengths and support for years to come. It will always stand as a memory of our close bond.

“The Korean cultural wave is one of the most globally recognised at the moment. With the popularity of K-pop, K-drama, Korean cuisine and K-beauty, Korea is now in a position of global influence. I know that Jamaican reggae music is popular also, to the point where we now have Korean reggae artistes that have joined the genre and are doing well, despite language and distance. This teaches us that despite our differences, there is always a point at which we can connect as a people,” Lim said.

Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith said Jamaica was grateful for the relationship, which had seen the country benefiting from technical support and training, has well as humanitarian support, with medical and other donations to help combat COVID-19.

She noted that these were among the many tangibles which have cemented the relationship over the years. Guests included US Ambassador to Jamaica Nick Perry, Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, and President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson.