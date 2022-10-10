Mon | Oct 10, 2022

Rider charged after student injured in bike stunt gone bad

Published:Monday | October 10, 2022 | 9:38 AM
The Guys Hill police in St Catherine have charged a man who allegedly hit a bystander-student while performing stunts on a motorcycle last week. 

Twenty-year-old Jamie Riley, a labourer of Hartland District in St Mary, has been charged with operating an unlicensed bike and having no motorcycle driver's licence.

Reports are that on October 7, Riley was driving a motorbike along the Guys Hill Main Road.

He reportedly lost control of the bike while trying to put it on one wheel.

The bike hit the student, who was a bystander.

The police later seized the motorcycle and charged Riley. 

Riley is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on November 23. 

- Rasbert Turner

