Rider charged after student injured in bike stunt gone bad
The Guys Hill police in St Catherine have charged a man who allegedly hit a bystander-student while performing stunts on a motorcycle last week.
Twenty-year-old Jamie Riley, a labourer of Hartland District in St Mary, has been charged with operating an unlicensed bike and having no motorcycle driver's licence.
Reports are that on October 7, Riley was driving a motorbike along the Guys Hill Main Road.
He reportedly lost control of the bike while trying to put it on one wheel.
The bike hit the student, who was a bystander.
The police later seized the motorcycle and charged Riley.
Riley is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on November 23.
- Rasbert Turner
