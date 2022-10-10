Southern Clarendon mangroves being restored, says Samuda

Measures are being taken to restore and protect the mangroves in southern Clarendon, the region of Jamaica with the largest area of degradation.

The situation has been driven by a range of factors which include, among other things, unsustainable land use activities such as the cutting down of trees to burn coal.

Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, said the Government is partnering with the University of the West Indies (UWI) and other entities to restore the area.

A UWI study by Professor Terrence Forrester revealed that more than half of all coastal mangroves along the Clarendon coast have died since 2004. Poor drainage, establishment of fish farms and other commercial operations have damaged or killed several mangrove forests.

Samuda, who was addressing the National Tree Planting Day ceremony at the Ebony Park Agro Park in Clarendon on October 7, indicated that some five million British pounds has been secured from the United Kingdom Blue Carbon Fund to invest in the 3,800 hectares of mangroves in southern Clarendon and reforest the depleted areas.

“This restoration will be critical for protecting us against storms especially in low-lying areas,” he noted.

He said that the Government has secured the land lease to ensure the protection of the mangroves “for the long stretch.”

Samuda said the Forestry Department is also acquiring a buffer parcel of land as further protection for the stretch of mangroves that are to be restored.

In addition, the Economic Growth and Job Creation Ministry will be working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to build an agro-forest wall inside the mangrove forest, which will create economic opportunities for the people of South Clarendon.

“This, for me, is most exciting because it is a nature-based solution to restore the land and ultimately restore the people of south Clarendon to prosperity,” Minister Samuda noted.

He said that other significant plans are being made for the South Clarendon area including housing, agriculture and industrial investments on suitable lands.

- JIS contributed to this report.

