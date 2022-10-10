Spanish Town mayor vows to end homelessness

Mayor of Spanish Town, Norman Scott, has vowed to end homelessness in the former capital and its environs.

Speaking today at a function to mark International Homeless Day at the Spanish Town Infirmary, Scott said that it is his intention to put an end to homelessness in Spanish Town and adjoining towns in St Catherine.

The mayor disclosed that the Spanish Town Anglican Church has made a six-bedroom house in the parish capital available to the municipal corporation that will house some 12 homeless persons when renovations are completed.

"So, I will be seeking support from all organisations that are on board because we want to quickly renovate this building and give those persons who roam the streets at night a place to sleep," Scott said.

"They already have some place where they can shower and get something to eat but now they will have a place to call their home."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The new facility will add support to the Spanish Town Care Centre on the Spanish Town Infirmary property as well as the Linstead Drop-In Centre, offering aid to the homeless.

Scott used the occasion to chide the government for demolishing the properties in Clifton, St Catherine last Thursday, describing the move as shameless and one that can only contribute to homelessness.

"We are here trying to fight homelessness and the government intends to make more people homeless. I say shame on the government of Jamaica," Scott said.

Custos of St Catherine, Icylin Golding, underscored the importance of taking care of the homeless, pointing out that anyone can find themselves in a similar situation.

Camille Hudson, the coordinator for the homeless in St Catherine, shared that the last survey of the homeless done in the parish in July 2017, revealed that there were 171 homeless people.

The breakdown, she stated, was 142 males and 39 females.

At the Spanish Town Infirmary, where a permanent shelter was established to house some 26 homeless persons who were taken from the Spanish Town Hospital, Hudson said the count is now ten adults – one female and nine males.

According to Hudson, the poor relief department presently feeds some 200 homeless persons daily.

President of the Spanish Town Chamber of Commerce, Dennis Robotham, appealed to the business community to give generously to the initiatives aimed at assisting the homeless.

At today's event, several homeless persons were feted, groomed, and received medical care.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.