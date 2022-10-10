Updated | Gun attack at German Town shop leaves one dead and four hospitalised

Four people are in hospital and one is dead following a gun attack at a shop in German Town, St James, on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Garrett Leslie, otherwise called 'Hush', of Backwood in German Town.

Those in hospital are in serious but stable condition.

The police report that about 5:30 p.m., Leslie and the others were at the bar located in the community of Backwood in German Town when a White Toyota Vitz drove up.

Three men reportedly exited the vehicle and opened fire on patrons at the bar, resulting in five people being shot.

The gunmen escaped in an awaiting motor car.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the injured men were rushed to hospital where Leslie was pronounced dead and the others admitted.

- Hopeton Bucknor

