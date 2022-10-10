York Castle High student wins Jamaica Customer Service Song Competition

The song titled Celebrate The Excellence, written and performed by Adryan McNeish, student of the York Castle High School, was named winner of this year’s Jamaica Customer Service Song Competition. The announcement was made during a virtual ceremony that was held as a part of the activities to observe 2022 National Customer Service Week, October 2 to 8. This year marks the fifth annual staging of the song contest that is organised jointly by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA).

McNeish, who also snatched the top prize for last year’s competition, expressed joy at writing the winning song two years in a row. She said; “I am so excited that I am the winner of the fifth staging of the of Jamaica Customer Service Competition. This is my second year winning, and this experience for me has not only been a teachable moment, but has helped me to develop confidence in myself that I can do anything I put my mind to.”

Entries were received from across the island, but it was McNeish who copped the 2022 winning trophy, a certificate and $80,000 prize money. In second place was Denbigh High School with the song, Celebrate Service Excellence, while Vauxhall High School placed third with the entry Change It.

When asked about the significance of educating the youth about the principles of excellent customer service, Timothy Cawley, president of JaCSA, commented, “The workforce will be led by persons who are currently in high school, so it is critical to start them out from early in terms of what it means to deliver consistently on a good experience, whether it be within a service industry or whether it’s an internal customer.”

The top three winning songs for this year’s competition were featured at the National Customer Service Week (NCSW) and Service Excellence Conference that took place on October 4 and October 5, under the theme, ‘Celebrate Service Excellence: Re-igniting a Culture of Care’.

Youth ages 13 to 17 years are encouraged to start preparing their entries for next year’s staging of the competition. Avory Crooks-Campbell, JCDC music development specialist and executive member of JaCSA, implored youth to take advantage of this grand opportunity. She said, “The Jamaica Customer Song Competition is an excellent way to showcase your talent and assist you with becoming more aware of service excellence, it’s many facets and its importance to nation building. Also, don’t forget, there is cash and prizes to be won!”