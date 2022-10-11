Absent witnesses stall cocaine trafficking trial of airport workers

The absence of prosecution witnesses today stalled the start of the trial of the four Sangster International Airport employees accused of attempting to smuggle 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine onto a flight destined for Canada.

Indra Waite, Brelanie Reid, Tavon Murray, and Romaine Kerr are facing several charges under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

When the case was called up in the St James Parish Court before presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley, the court was told that three of the prosecution's witnesses, including the investigating officer, were engaged in a part-heard trial in the St Thomas Parish Court.

The court was also told that defence lawyers had still not received several documents which should have been handed over by the prosecution, despite the documents being outstanding for seven months.

Ashley subsequently rescheduled the hearing to October 19 and extended bail for the accused.

She also admonished the prosecution to determine whether a case can be established against the defendants.

The allegations are that on October 10, 2021, the four defendants were servicing a Sun Wing flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James to the Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.

They reportedly conspired and placed a bag with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at US$570,000 (J$88.1 million), on board the aircraft.

The cocaine was intercepted at the airport in Canada and one person was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Following top-level investigations, which involved the input of Jamaica's Narcotics Division, the four accused, who are all of St James addresses, were arrested and charged.

- Christopher Thomas

