Gov’t moves to restore southern Clarendon mangroves

The Government has committed to restore and protect the mangroves in southern Clarendon and boost income-generating opportunities for residents.

The region has the largest area of mangrove degradation in the island due to, among other things, unsustainable land use activities, such as the cutting down of trees to burn coal.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, said that the Government is partnering with The University of the West Indies (UWI) and other entities to restore the area.

Samuda, who was addressing the National Tree-Planting Day ceremony at the Ebony Park Agro Park in Clarendon on Friday, indicated that some £5 million has been secured from the United Kingdom (UK) Blue Carbon Fund to invest in the 3,800 hectares of mangroves in southern Clarendon and reforest the depleted areas.

“This restoration will be critical for protecting us against storms, especially in low-lying areas,” he noted.

He said that the Government has secured the land lease to ensure the protection of the mangroves “for the long stretch”.

Minister Samuda said the Forestry Department is also acquiring a buffer parcel of land as further protection for the stretch of mangroves that are to be restored.

In addition, the economic growth and job creation ministry will be working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to build an agroforest wall inside the mangrove forest, which will create economic opportunities for the people of south Clarendon.

“This, for me, is most exciting because it is a nature-based solution to restore the land and, ultimately, restore the people of south Clarendon to prosperity,” Minister Samuda noted.

He said that other significant plans are being made for the south Clarendon area, including housing, agriculture and industrial investments on suitable lands.

National Tree-Planting Day was held under the theme ‘Restoring Jamaica, One Tree at a Time. Plant a Tree Today’.

The observance, which is an annual initiative of the Forestry Department, seeks to promote the value of trees and, by extension, forests, while providing an opportunity for persons to contribute to increasing the island’s tree cover and beautify the surroundings by planting trees.

This year, the Forestry Department partnered with Agro-Investment Corporation to plant trees in the Ebony Park Agro Park.

Several fruit and ornamental trees were planted by Senator Samuda; Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh; Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Franklin Witter; chargé d’affaires for European Union Delegation in Jamaica, Piotr Byczkowski; and students from Denbigh High School.

Byczkowski, in his remarks, noted the critical importance of forests in safeguarding the environment and ensuring social and economic well-being.

“Trees regulate ecosystems, protect biodiversity and play an integral role in soaking up carbon dioxide, supporting livelihoods and supplying goods and services that can drive sustainable growth. They help to improve water, soil and air quality, reduce soil erosion and give us fruits, wood and a better environment for our well-being,” he said.

– JIS