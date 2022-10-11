Illegal gun seized in St Andrew traffic stop, three men arrested

Three men were apprehended following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Grants Pen Avenue, St Andrew on Monday.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 12:15 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla Fielder motor car to stop.

The driver complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched.

According to the police, a.40 pistol along with four .40 rounds of ammunition was seized.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested pending further investigations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.