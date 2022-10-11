Lionel Town among almost 20 Clarendon communities without water supply

Lionel Town and Rocky Point are among almost 20 communities in southern Clarendon without water because of a power supply issue affecting Jamaica Public Service systems in the area.

The National Water Commission (NWC) says the electricity issue has forced the shutdown of operations of the Kemps Hill water supply facility in the parish.

The areas affected include: Banks; Sedge Pond; Ashley Hall Housing Scheme; Water Lane, Race Course; Kemps Hill; Longwood; Coffals; Lionel Town; Rocky Settlement; Rocky Point; Portland Cottage; Mitchell Town; Water Well Housing Scheme and Hayesfield.

The NWC did not indicate a timeline for the restoration of service.

It says regular water supply will be restored as soon as the power supply problem is corrected.

