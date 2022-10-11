Man hospitalised following St James knife attack

A man is in hospital in critical condition following a knife attack along Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James, on Tuesday afternoon.

One of his alleged attackers was taken into custody.

The Barnett Street police report that shortly after midday, the man was walking along a section of Barnett Street, close to the Barnett Street Police Station, when he was attacked, and stabbed by four men.

Cops who were in the area intervened and were forced to discharge several rounds from their service pistols to assist the wounded man.

The police also managed to apprehend one of his attackers, while the others to escaped in the vicinity of Railway Lane.

The injured man was rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

