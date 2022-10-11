NWC continues crackdown on illegal connections in St Elizabeth

The National Water Commission (NWC) has disconnected several illegal connections to its system in the Malvern area of St Elizabeth as part of its ongoing crackdown on water theft.

The NWC says the exercise, which was carried out recently, was necessary due to the negative impact of illegal connections on the reliability of the water supply to legal customers.

Jermaine Jackson, manager for the region, stressed that illegal connections to this major system is a longstanding issue that is adversely affecting the operations of the company.

"Not only is it theft of the commodity and expected revenues but also it significantly limits the system's ability to serve those it is meant to. This is evidenced by the fact that post operation there was significant improvement of 40 per cent in pump operating hours,” he explained.

“We continue to urge all persons who are illegally connected to our network to desist. In this case, it was farmers tapping into our lines and we want this reckless and unconscionable act to stop. This is an offence punishable by law,” he stated.

The NWC is appealing to persons who are not legal customers to call 888-CALL-NWC or to contact the company for more information on regularising their service.

