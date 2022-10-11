St James businessman fined $50,000 over seizure of exotic birds at his home

Chad Headley, the St James businessman who pleaded guilty last month to unlawful possession of several exotic birds, which were found at his home, was today fined a $50,000.

Headley was charged with breaches of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act after 90 endangered species were found at his home.

He however pleaded guilty to two breaches under each act.

During Headley's sentencing hearing before the St James Parish Court today, his attorney Martyn Thomas asked presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley to focus on sentencing his client in relation to the breaches of the Wildlife Protection Act and to defer sentencing concerning the breaches of the Endangered Species Act.

Thomas told the court that Headley had received the animals from a neighbour as a gift for kindnesses he had displayed to that person in the past.

“He is a lover of animals, and it is unfortunate that the police came to his premises and found all these animals in his possession. He pleaded guilty at the earliest possible time and has not wasted the court's time,” Thomas argued.

In handing down the sentence, Ashley told Headley that ignorance of the law was no excuse to breach the legislation.

She then ordered him to pay a fine of $50,000 or spend 30 days in prison for breaches of the Wildlife Protection Act and set the sentencing hearing for the breaches of the Endangered Species Act for December 12.

According to court records, the seizure of the exotic birds and other wildlife took place on June 15 this year at the same time when 25 pounds of cocaine was reportedly seized at Headley's home by a police team.

Chad Headley and his wife, Sheena Headley, were subsequently charged with possession of, dealing in, and taking steps to export cocaine, in relation to the drug seizure.

They are to return to court on those charges on November 29.

- Christopher Thomas

