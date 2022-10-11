Taxi man murdered in Grants Pen, St Andrew
Published:Tuesday | October 11, 2022 | 12:47 PM
A taxi man was gunned down along Dulwich Drive in Grants Pen, St Andrew this morning.
He has been identified as 28-year-old Travardo Patterson.
According to eyewitnesses, Patterson was arguing with another man when he was shot and killed.
A police search is now on for the shooter who escaped.
