Taxi man murdered in Grants Pen, St Andrew

A taxi man was gunned down along Dulwich Drive in Grants Pen, St Andrew this morning.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Travardo Patterson.

According to eyewitnesses, Patterson was arguing with another man when he was shot and killed.

A police search is now on for the shooter who escaped.

