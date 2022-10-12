Agriculture ministry denies reports of yam imports to Jamaica

The Ministry of Agriculture is denying online reports that yams are being imported into Jamaica.

The ministry said it is aware of social media posts purporting that Jamaica imports fresh yam originating from China.

However, the ministry stated it has not given any approval for such imports and does not intend to do so.

“Our investigation has revealed no evidence or records of yams being imported into Jamaica originating from China or any other country. The Ministry would like to categorically state that no import permits have been issued for the importation of yams into Jamaica,” a media release from the ministry said on Wednesday.

“Jamaica boasts a vibrant yam industry and an enviable reputation for high quality yams,” it continued, adding that for the past 12 years, yam has remained the top export crop for Jamaica.

“Notwithstanding this fake news or otherwise ill-informed post, we take this opportunity to remind our importers and the general public that the importation of agricultural produce into Jamaica requires an import permit from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries," the ministry stated.

It warned that failure to obtain a permit for agricultural import is a breach of the Plants Quarantine Act and liable for prosecution.

