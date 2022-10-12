Alleged car thieves nabbed on Mandela Highway

At least two men who allegedly robbed a woman of her vehicle were nabbed following a police chase on the Mandela Highway in St Catherine on Wednesday morning.

The chase occurred during peak traffic.

Motorists are to expect delays as the scene is still being processed.

The circumstances of the alleged robbery are unclear.

More details to come.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.