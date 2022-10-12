Barber murdered in Manchester

A 48-year-old barber was shot dead in Comfort, Manchester on Tuesday night.

He has been identified as Teddy Coley of Webbers district in Comfort,

The Mandeville Police report that about 8:48 p.m., Coley was leaving work when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting him to the upper body.

Residents heard the explosions and summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, Coley was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations into Coley's murder are ongoing.

