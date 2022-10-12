Bog Walk Gorge closed due to flooding

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine is now closed.

The NWA says there is heavy rain in the watershed area.

It notes that water levels are fast rising and will soon overflow the Flat Bridge.

Motorists are being encouraged to use alternate routes at this time.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.