Cabinet yet to discuss re-engaging Venezuela on oil

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information Robert Morgan says the Cabinet is yet to discuss whether Jamaica will re-engage Venezuela to rekindle its Petrocaribe arrangement.

Under the agreement, several Caribbean and Latin American countries buy Venezuelan oil on concessionary terms.

“I'm unaware of such engagement. No discussion has taken place in Cabinet as it relates to that,” Morgan told journalists during Wednesday morning's post-Cabinet press briefing.

He said that funds the Government obtained when it passed legislation in 2019 to acquire Venezuela's 49 per cent share in the Petrojam oil refinery remain in an escrow account.

The move followed US sanctions on persons and entities conducting business with the Venezuelan government.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Jamaica currently sources crude oil and finished products from Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, and Barbados. It is unclear if arrangements with Nigeria have been finalised to obtain oil from the African nation.

The relationship between Kingston and Caracas has been impacted by policy decisions locally, including anti-Nicolas Maduro votes at the Organisation of American States.

Opposition spokesman on Energy, Phillip Paulwell, has again urged the Government to seek Venezuela's assistance following last week's decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by two million barrels daily.

-Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.